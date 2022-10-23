US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $284.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

