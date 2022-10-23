First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of First Merchants worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $15,517,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $8,623,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

First Merchants Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.