Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

