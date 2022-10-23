Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,096,180 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $32,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

