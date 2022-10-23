Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.99 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Saia worth $31,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Saia by 57.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Saia by 29.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Saia by 370.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.81.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

