Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.57 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

