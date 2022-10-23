Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $597.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

