Profund Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $360.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $362.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.