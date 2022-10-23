Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

