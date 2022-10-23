ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.3 %

BWA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

