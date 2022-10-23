Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.