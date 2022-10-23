Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,734 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

