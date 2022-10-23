Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 132.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

