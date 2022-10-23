Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 121.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $898,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 237,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

