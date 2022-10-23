Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dorman Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Stephens boosted their price target on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

