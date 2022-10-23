Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $241.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

