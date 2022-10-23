East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 15th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 190,072 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
