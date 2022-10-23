Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 30th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 183.9%.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

