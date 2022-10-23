UBS Group Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.