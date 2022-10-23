Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

PNW opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

