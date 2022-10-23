Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

