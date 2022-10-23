Morgan Stanley Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $94.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.38.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.