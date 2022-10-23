Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.70. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 71,124 shares trading hands.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

