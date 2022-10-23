KeyCorp Cuts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEP opened at $69.33 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

