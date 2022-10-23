Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,878 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $33,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PRAA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

