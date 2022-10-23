Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $284.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

