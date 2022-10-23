Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 22.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,799,340. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

