Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $34,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

