Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,447 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $65.55 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

