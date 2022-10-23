Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,861 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

