Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

