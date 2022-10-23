Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1,265.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,504 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Alkermes worth $35,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after buying an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

ALKS stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

