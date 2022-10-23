Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 841,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

