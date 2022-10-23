Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Option Care Health worth $35,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

