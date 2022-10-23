Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.00. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 86,937 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

