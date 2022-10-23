Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.33.
Shares of EFX opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
