MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

