Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY22 guidance to $18.50-19.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $18.50-$19.05 EPS.
Pool Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Pool
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,097,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.