Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $214.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.49.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

