OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of OMF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

