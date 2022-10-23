Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

