Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

