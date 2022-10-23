Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

