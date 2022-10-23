ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $65.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.09.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $56.60 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.