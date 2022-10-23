StockNews.com Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

