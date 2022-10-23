Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $35,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

GPK stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.