ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

