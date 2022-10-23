Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.