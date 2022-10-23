Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.
FOX Stock Performance
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
FOX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
