ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 412,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

