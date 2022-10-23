ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE JLL opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.93. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

